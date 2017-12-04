Becoming royal. Will & Harry biographer and royal expert Ingrid Seward spoke to Us Weekly about how Meghan Markle‘s life will change after she marries Prince Harry.

“She has joined the family firm and her every move will be dissected and analyzed and she will never be out of the limelight,” Seward told Us. “She has now become public property — not just in the UK — but globally. Nothing she has ever done will prepare her for this. It will be more intense than any celebrity has ever experienced. She is now public property. She has sacrificed her freedom and private life.”

The My Husband & I author continued, “There is no ‘training’ process as such,” for Markle to become a royal. “What Meghan will have to do is learn the British way of life and customs, which she has already started to do. She is basically learning a part and she will do it well.”

Seward also revealed the type of perks that Markle can expect after she walks down the aisle and marries into one of the richest families in Europe.

“She will lead a life of immense privilege,” Seward said. “But it is regimented, and she will sacrifice her freedom for luxury and her silence. No accepting of free gifts, but every designer in the world will be clamoring to dress her. Great hairdressing! Great cars, private planes, cold houses and cold champagne, no financial worries and the best medical and health care, for starters.”

As previously reported, palace officials announced last month that Harry and the Suits actress will wed at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in May 2018. The pair, who met in July 2016 and confirmed their relationship that November, appear to be very in love, even holding hands during their engagement photo call and first royal appearance together — something that his brother, Prince William, didn’t do with Kate Middleton when they made their first post-engagement appearance together.

“There is no protocol which says you can hold hands or not,” Seward explained. “They can do what they want and just happen to be modern, and as Harry has often said he wants the monarchy to be more tactile and modern.”

Seward added that Harry and his bride-to-be will continue to live at Nottingham Cottage after their upcoming nuptials.

“Nottingham Cottage already has plenty of pictures from the royal collection as do all the private royal homes,” Seward told Us about Harry and Markle’s home, which was previously occupied by William and Kate.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!