Ready to be a mom! Duchess Meghan’s “maternal instincts are kicking in,” body language expert Blanca Cobb tells Us Weekly.

The 37-year-old Suits alum, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, placed her hand on sister-in-law Duchess Kate’s back as they walked to church on Christmas Day, which Cobb tells Us is a sign of Meghan’s motherly tendencies.

“It’s a gesture that signals comfort, provides reassurance and brings them closer,” she explains to Us. “By standing slightly behind Kate, Meghan is silently saying that she’s got her back. Exactly what you’d expect from sisters-in-law.”

While reports surfaced last month that Meghan and Kate, 36, who is married to Prince William, do not get along, Cobb saw no indication of disdain between the two women as they headed to mass on Tuesday, December 25.

“The look between Kate and Meghan conveys interest,” the expert tells Us about a photo of the duchesses walking and talking to one another. “By maintaining eye contact, they’re showing interest in what they other is saying.”

Cobb further explains: “Typically, you don’t hold anything in your hand closest to the person you’re talking to because it’s perceived as a psychological and physical barrier. However, that isn’t the case this time. Meghan is holding onto her husband with her left hand so she has no choice but to hold her handbag and gloves in the hand closest to Kate. The physical proximity and eye contact with Kate indicates her interest in the conversation.”

Another insider told Us earlier this month that reports of a “feud” between Meghan and Kate are “being played up” by the media.

“Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not,” the insider revealed. “They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to – they will always have a bond that no one can break.”

