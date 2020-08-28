Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria Ragland, Is Now Teaching Jewelry Design

Making moves! Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, has a new job under her belt.

Ragland, 63, will be teaching a jewelry making course at Santa Monica College. According to the school’s website, her bio states that she is “a local artist who has been designing jewelry and clothing for over ten years.” The website also notes that she “loves teaching and believes in wearing handmade jewelry.”

The Daily Mail was the first to report on Ragland’s new position.

The Ohio native was previously employed as a social worker with Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in Culver City, California. However, she resigned sometime after Markle’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

Markle, 39, previously raved about her mother’s various passions in a 2017 essay for Glamour. “She does social work as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community,” the Suits alum wrote at the time. “For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit.”

The former lifestyle blogger added, “She’s got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I’ll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend.”

Ragland additionally teaches yoga — and it’s something that she’s gotten her daughter into as well. “Yoga is my thing,” Markle told Best Health in 2016. “My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was 7.”

Following Markle’s return to Los Angeles after concluding her royal duties, a source revealed that she has “been seeing her mom.” The Deal or No Deal alum and her British Army vet spouse, 35, are even making sure Ragland has a space of her own in their new Montecito mansion. An insider said that “they’re converting one of the guesthouses into a home for Doria, who plans to split her time between L.A. and Montecito.”