Meghan Markle’s New Year’s Resolutions Revealed: ‘Stop Swearing’

Meghan Markle is just like Us! The future princess wrote about her new year’s resolutions, which she said were the same every year, in a post on her now-defunct blog, The Tig.

In the post from January 1, 2016, the former Suits actress, who is engaged to Prince Harry, wrote that she wanted to “Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French,” and admitted that “these make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year” but she’d never been able to achieve a single one.

“The marathon hasn’t happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks,” she continued, according to The Telegraph. “Then there’s the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn’t stuck.”

And as for the nail biting, “well,” she added, “it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.”

Markle, 34, admitted that despite her failure to keep her resolutions, “my nails will be fine, and if I toss out a four-letter word once in a blue moon, well frankly I think it adds character.”

So instead she came up a new game plan.

“For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher,” she wrote.

“My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change. To let the magic know that there is an open door policy with me in 2016 and that it is always welcome to join the party,” she told her blog followers. “I invite you to do the same. Have a beautiful, blissful, and incredibly magical 2016. So grateful to be with you on the ride.”

This resolution clearly worked — Markle met Prince Harry in London in July 2016, when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. As their relationship heated up, she made the decision to shut down The Tig in April this year.

As previously reported, Harry, 33, and Markle announced their engagement last month and are set to wed at Windsor Castle on May 19 next year.

