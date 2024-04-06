Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Dad Wendell Pierce Recalls Fatherly Advice He Gave Her About Prince Harry

By
Meghan Markle s Suits TV Dad Wendell Pierce Recalls Fatherly Advice He Gave Her About Prince Harry 334
Robin L Marshall/WireImage

While they played dad and daughter on Suits for seven seasons, Wendell Pierce took it upon himself to give Meghan Markle some fatherly advice.

Pierce, 60, recalled a moment when he spoke to Markle, 42, about dating Prince Harry during filming.

“I’m always reminded of the last day working with Meghan, which was the wedding scene prior to her engagement to the prince,” Pierce explained to E! News during an interview on Saturday, April 6. “I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to be a whirlwind. You’re going to be in this bubble.'”

The actor wanted to assure Markle that even though her life was changing because of the relationship she was in, she could always reach out to him and any of the other Suits cast members if she needed support.

Suits Cast Where Are They Now 289 Feature

Related: ‘Suits’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

He continued, adding that he told her, “’I just want you to remember that no matter what happens, you always have friends and I hope you count me in that number.’ I’m so grateful that I was able to express that to her before the whirlwind engagement and [the] wedding and becoming the duchess.”

Meghan Markle s Suits TV Dad Wendell Pierce Recalls Fatherly Advice He Gave Her About Prince Harry 337
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

While Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits, left the series during the seventh season, Pierce, who appeared as her dad, attorney Robert Zane, stayed on for two more before the show ended in 2019.

Pierce confessed that staying in touch with his onscreen daughter after she married Prince Harry in May 2018 was tough, but now that the couple has stepped back from the royal family and moved to California, he has been able to reunite with her.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline

“We were at a public function together and she was receiving an award,” Pierce noted. “It was great to see them because there’s this public persona, and then it’s the two that I know.”

Hurry! Get These Solar Eclipse Glasses by Sunday!

Deal of the Day

Hurry! Get These Solar Eclipse Glasses by Sunday! View Deal

Pierce has often gushed about the Duchess of Sussex. In a March episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, the star opened up about how much he admires her as an actress and a person.

Meghan Markle s Suits TV Dad Wendell Pierce Recalls Fatherly Advice He Gave Her About Prince Harry 335
YouTube

“She’s wonderful. She’s wonderful as both. She’s the nicest person ever,” Pierce, expressed. “And I actually, the one thing that bothers me the most right now for Meghan is the fact that I know she would love to act again.”

While Markle hasn’t stepped back into any major TV or movie roles since leaving Hollywood, she did just trademark her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which she is planning to sell a string of domestic items, including cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods through.

In this article

Meghan Markle, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Meghan Markle
prince harry bio page

Prince Harry
Suits Bio 179

Suits

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!