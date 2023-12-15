Meghan McCain is not happy with her former The View cohosts following her departure.

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis,” McCain, 39, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, December 14. “It has been years – move on, I have.”

Earlier that day, the panel on the morning talk show — which consists of Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin — were discussing President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his decision not to comply with a subpoena to testify in a private hearing about his foreign businesses. (Hunter, 53, previously stated he would prefer a public court appearance.)

Navarro, 51, spoke out about the news and came to Hunter’s defense while shading other children of political figures.

“Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington,” Navarro claimed. “People sitting at this table did it!”

The View panel looked around at each other to attempt to figure out who Navarro was talking about. She later clarified didn’t mean at the table “currently” but didn’t name a specific person. McCain, who is the daughter of late Senator John McCain, assumed the dig was made at her expense. (Meghan appeared as a cohost on the series from 2017 to 2021.)

“I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries,” she continued in her tweet. “Not all politicians’ children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden.

Meghan slammed Navarro’s alleged accusations and called them “defamatory and slanderous.”

“I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning,” she penned.

In a follow-up response, Meghan added that as a “former employee of ABC News,” she doesn’t “take it lightly” when she is being accused of engaging in “criminal behavior.”

Following her exit from The View, Meghan has often been candid about her conflicting feelings about her time on the show. In October 2021, she claimed she left the show due to its “toxic work environment.”

“My take on the problems of The View are that it’s a show with a lot of demons that started in the beginning, and none of those demons have been exorcized,” she told Variety at the time.

Two years after her initial exit, the former Fox News contributor shared that she no longer tuned in to her former program.

“It’s kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend’s Instagram — it’s just not great for you. So no, I don’t watch,” she quipped to The Messenger in October.