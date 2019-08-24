Meghan McCain marked the one-year anniversary of her father John McCain’s death on Saturday, August 24, with an emotional post on Instagram.

“Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life,” The View cohost, 34, captioned two photos that showed her sitting alongside her Vietnam war veteran father and holding his hand. “I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life.”

“Grief is omnipresent and relentless,” she continued. “For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful. On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media for reflection. The memory of my father’s life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones and be grateful for every moment you have with them. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did Dad…”

The Arizona senator and former presidential candidate died last August at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer. In addition to Meghan, he left behind six children — Douglas, Andrew, Sidney, John, James and Bridget — and wife Cindy.

Meghan’s emotions gave way at her father’s state funeral in Washington, D.C., last year, where she delivered a fiery speech at the Washington National Cathedral that appeared to take aim at President Donald Trump.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” she said referencing the president’s campaign slogan.

The talk show host has since shared several tributes to her father and after posting a Christmas greeting to her dad, Meghan clapped back at a commenter who told her to grieve “in private.”

“If there’s one thing I’m doing in 2019 it’s to continue to destigmatize talking about grief, death and cancer,” she wrote. “My father shared his life in public, I share it in death. To all of you out there missing a loved one tonight – you are not alone. I’m along side you, sending strength.”

