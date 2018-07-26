Not on the same page! During the Wednesday, July 25, episode Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Meghan McCain addressed the comments made by her former View cohost Sherri Shepherd.

When Shepherd appeared on the show on Monday, July 23, she was asked about McCain, 33, joining the show nine months ago. “She just has to evolve. She has to get used to sitting there at that table,” the Trial & Error star told Cohen. “I think she has to not take the whole Republican world on her shoulders. It’s too much to take that whole world. It’s like: You are not the Republican voice! It makes you stressed. It makes you tense. So, I think [she needs] to lighten up a little.”

However, she later took to Twitter to clear up her statements.

“@MeghanMcCain my response to @Andy on #WWHL wasn’t intended to be anything but constructive. We have talked at length privately & I’ve been nothing but supportive of you & everyone who has co-hosted @TheView -If I came across as not being supportive of you, that wasn’t my intent,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 24.

She continued: “I can not control how my words are reinterpreted for tabloids and gossip blogs – I can only take ownership of my intent and my truth – #supporterofwomen.”

That wasn’t enough of an apology for McCain.

“I was super bummed out when I saw her saying that. She said I need to ‘lighten up.’ You know, The View, it’s a tough show that’s really politically heavy. We’re a news show now; it’s not the show she once hosted,” the “Dirty Sexy Politics” author said on Wednesday’s show. “Right now—and not to make this too heavy—but in [Donald Trump]’s America, we should not be telling women to lighten up. It’s a serious time. We can take things seriously.”

She also commented on her relationship with cohost Joy Behar, who she regularly disagrees with on the show. “I have to say, Joy and I are like drinking buddies, and I genuinely have so much affection for her. I really am over this feuding of Meghan and Joy. We fight like boxers and then we get out of the match and we pump gloves and we’re good,” the former Fox News contributor shared.

Lastly, she defended Whoopi Goldberg, who recently got into a dispute on the show with Judge Jeanine Pirro. “It is really hard not to love Whoopi Goldberg. She is really fair. I sit diagonal from her every day,” she noted. “She’s a really fair, open person.”

