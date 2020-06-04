Clearing the air. Meghan McCain is speaking out after being slammed on social media for saying her New York City neighborhood turned into a “war zone” amid Black Lives Matter protests.

“I am six months pregnant – a gossip organization is about to run a story of where me and my family are currently,” McCain, 35, tweeted on Wednesday, June 3, as demonstrators continue to demand justice for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality. “I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in midtown we all have been watching all over different media platforms.”

The View cohost came under fire on Tuesday, June 2, after alleging that her Manhattan neighborhood had been “eviscerated” by protestors and looters. “Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed,” she wrote. However, former Saturday Night Live writer Kristen Bartlett quickly shut down her alarming statement.

“Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine,” Bartlett replied on Tuesday.

After calling the work of elected officials of New York “an utter disgrace,” McCain clarified that she wasn’t trying to disparage the important message of protestors across the city.

“I support the peaceful protests, their movement but am absolutely heartbroken about the destruction in the city I have loved since I moved to when I was 18,” she wrote on Wednesday. “It is important to have your voice heard and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

In the week since Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin, celebrities have been using their platforms to address the blatant injustices faced by minority communities in the United States. As protests and marches surge across the country, Meghan Markle took time to pay tribute to Floyd and more in a surprise message to graduates of her Los Angeles high school.

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you,” she said on Wednesday. “I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t or that it would get picked apart, and I realized — the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”