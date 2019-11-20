Meghan-Trainor-Shares-Hilarious-Videos-After-Wisdom-Teeth-Removal

Keeping it real! After getting her wisdom teeth removed, Meghan Trainor proved yet again that she’s a relatable queen.

“I was initially going to just take one wisdom tooth out. The dentist said they all had to go. Wasn’t emotionally or mentally prepared but sure got some great content 😩😭😂,” Trainor, 25, wrote on social media on Tuesday, November 19. “Thank u to the amazing dentist and my family for taking such good care of me 💖.”

With her mouth stuffed full of cotton swabs, the Grammy winner gave a woozy shoutout to her manager, Tommy Bruce.

“Is this for Tommy?” Trainor asked whoever was filming her in her post-surgery state. “I love you so much Tommy. I can’t cry, it hurts, but I love you so much. You do so much for me and I love you forever. I miss you.”

The “Lips Are Movin” singer continued to hilariously document her entire trip home from the dentist’s office through her Instagram Stories, bringing fans along for her post-op journey. Riding in the car with her husband, Spy Kids alum Daryl Sabara, at the wheel, Trainor didn’t let the bandages around her head stop her from singing.

The “All About That Bass” songstress isn’t the only award-winning artist whose post-op adventure have gone viral. During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on October 3, Taylor Swift was surprised to see the late night host share a video of her on “some pretty hardcore pills” following her laser eye surgery.

In the minute-long clip, the “Reputation” singer was seen wearing some very chic protective goggles and crying over a banana, seemingly unaware that her mother had recorded the entire interaction on video.

“That wasn’t the one I wanted!” Swift, 29, shouted at her mom, Andrea, who quickly reminded her daughter that she wasn’t supposed to be crying after the operation.

Later on in the video, Andrea tried to get Taylor to lay down in bed, warning the “You Need to Calm Down” singer not to fall asleep while she eats it.

“I’m not asleep,” Taylor replied. “My mind is alive!”