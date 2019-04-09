Girls’ trip! Megyn Kelly was joined by a group of six women for a snow-filled ski getaway in March.

The former Megyn Kelly Today host, 48, stood with her pals, who were all outfitted with ski gear, in front of what appeared to be a log-covered lounge after a long day on the slopes. While the women were clearly busy making their way down the mountain for most of the vacation, they were able to find time to remove their masks and pose for an adorable selfie.

Although the journalist had a great time being with her female friends, she also made sure to hang out with her husband, Douglas Brunt. The Ghosts of Manhattan author, 47, posted a picture of Kelly rocking ski equipment and green shamrock necklaces on St. Patrick’s Day 2019.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” he captioned the Twitter photo of the Settle for More author on the snow-covered mountain. “Nowhere I’d rather be than with this beautiful lady ⁦@megynkelly⁩.”

Kelly later explained that the holiday is extremely important to her family. She replied, “All 5 of us have our green on today — just as my 100% Irish dad Edward F. Kelly always did (w/corn beef & cabbage every year). Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and all of our Irish friends today.”

Brunt and Kelly tied the knot in March 2008 and share three children: Yardley, Thatcher and Edward. The fivesome love to ski and even spent three weeks at the Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Montana, over the holidays.

“They had a great trip. They spent three weeks doing nothing buy laughing, throwing snowballs and having a blast,” a source told Us Weekly in January. “It was nice for all of them to really get away from it all, especially New York City.”

The insider noted that the family “went skiing and sledding” during the day and “made hot chocolate” and “played board games” at night.

