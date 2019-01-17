No excuses. Megyn Kelly joked about her employment status as she headed to jury duty on Thursday, January 17.

“About to begin jury duty this morning,” Kelly, 48, tweeted. “Slightly concerned about the effectiveness of the ‘I’m far too busy’ excuse this time.”

The journalist was let go from from NBC in October 2018 after she made controversial blackface comments on Megyn Kelly Today.” You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface,” she said at the time. “That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.” Her talk show was subsequently canceled.

More than two months after her dismissal from the network, a source told Us Weekly that Kelly and NBC were still in negotiations over her final payout. “Megyn has not finished finalizing her exit package yet with NBC,” the insider revealed on Friday, January 11. “They are still in negotiations and are hoping one comes soon.”

Hours later, NBC told CNN in a statement that “the parties have resolved their differences and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee of NBC.”

The former Fox News anchor is ready is now ready to move on with her life. “Megyn learned a lot from her time at NBC. Anytime you have a passionate, driven soul like her, there may be times within the context they say or do something that offends people without them even realizing it,” a second source told Us earlier this month. “Megyn is the first to stop and turn around and apologize.”

The insider continued: “Megyn is bent on learning from the NBC situation, ready to fight another day in applying her talents, enduring values and experiences to make real progress in this polarized world. Being true to herself is important to her.”

