Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Mel B Says Fellow Spice Girls Will ‘Of Course’ Be Invited To Her Wedding, Teases Upcoming Project (Exclusive)

By

If you wanna be Mel B’s husband, you gotta get with her friends.

The 48-year-old Spice Girls musician exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League on Tuesday, January 9, that her fellow girl group members — Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Geri Halliwell — will be in attendance at her upcoming wedding to fiancé Rory McPhee.

“Of course. They’re my friends,” Mel B (real name Melanie Brown) said.

While the singer doesn’t have a date set for her nuptials yet, she has locked in a magical wedding venue — St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Mel B was able to book the location due to her status as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE). She earned the title in 2022 for her advocacy for victims of domestic violence.

Spice Girls Where Are They Now

Related: Spice Girls: Where Are They Now?

Mel B Teases Wedding Details Of Course’ the Spice Girls Will Be There 952
Mel B. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“It’s quite a kind of novelty, royalty — quite posh and important thing to have and what comes with that is a lot of privileges. Hence I can get married where Princess Diana got married,” Mel B said. (Diana and King Charles III tied the knot at the cathedral in 1981.)

While Mel B confessed that he hasn’t “even thought” about certain aspects of her wedding, she does know one thing. “I think I’m going to have a few dresses because why not?” she shared, hinting that Beckham, 49, “may be” designing one of those dresses.

Supporting Mel B on her big day is not the only thing the Spice Girls are gearing up for.

“All I can say officially is we will be doing an announcement soon and the fans are going to be very happy,” Mel B teased, adding that “all five” members of the group will be involved. “That is all I can say, but I can’t wait to say more.”

Best Girl Groups All Time Destinys Child Blackpink More City Girl

Related: The Best Girl Groups of All Time

Mel B Teases Wedding Details Of Course’ the Spice Girls Will Be There 951
Tim Roney/Getty Images

 

Although the Spice Girls haven’t put out new music since 2000’s Forever, they did release a 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 album Spiceworld in November 2022. The record, titled Spiceworld25, contained previously unreleased live versions and remixes. The five women also reunited for Spice World — 2019 Tour.

In addition to a new project with the Spice Girls, Mel B recently returned to America’s Got Talent to serve as a judge on the spinoff show America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, which premiered earlier this month.

After leaving the reality competition show in 2018, Mel B told Us why now felt like the right time to resume her post at the NBC series.

Sharon Osbourne Howie Mandel Gabrielle Union AGT Judges Through the Years

Related: 'America's Got Talent' Judges Through the Years

“I was on America’s Got Talent for seven years and then I went back to England in 2019, did a Spice Girls tour, managed to get divorced from my very abusive kind of situation, wrote a book about it, got an MBE for bringing awareness to domestic violence and all my campaigning that I do. So, a lot has kind of happened,” she said, nodding to her rocky marriage to Stephen Belafonte. (Mel B has publicly accused Belafonte, 48, of domestic abuse for years — including in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest — which he has denied.)

She continued: “When they asked me to join back and with all the twists and turns with this show, … I was like, ‘Oh, perfect timing for me.’ So, now I’m back on the panel and I think I’ve really missed it actually.”

Young woman looking at the camera in the last step of brushing her eyebrow

Deal of the Day

Skip the Salon With This Viral Lash Lift Kit — 49% Off If You’re Fast View Deal

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League airs on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton

In this article

1279643699mel 206

Mel B

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!