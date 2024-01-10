If you wanna be Mel B’s husband, you gotta get with her friends.
The 48-year-old Spice Girls musician exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League on Tuesday, January 9, that her fellow girl group members — Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Geri Halliwell — will be in attendance at her upcoming wedding to fiancé Rory McPhee.
“Of course. They’re my friends,” Mel B (real name Melanie Brown) said.
While the singer doesn’t have a date set for her nuptials yet, she has locked in a magical wedding venue — St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Mel B was able to book the location due to her status as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE). She earned the title in 2022 for her advocacy for victims of domestic violence.
“It’s quite a kind of novelty, royalty — quite posh and important thing to have and what comes with that is a lot of privileges. Hence I can get married where Princess Diana got married,” Mel B said. (Diana and King Charles III tied the knot at the cathedral in 1981.)
While Mel B confessed that he hasn’t “even thought” about certain aspects of her wedding, she does know one thing. “I think I’m going to have a few dresses because why not?” she shared, hinting that Beckham, 49, “may be” designing one of those dresses.
Supporting Mel B on her big day is not the only thing the Spice Girls are gearing up for.
“All I can say officially is we will be doing an announcement soon and the fans are going to be very happy,” Mel B teased, adding that “all five” members of the group will be involved. “That is all I can say, but I can’t wait to say more.”
Although the Spice Girls haven’t put out new music since 2000’s Forever, they did release a 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 album Spiceworld in November 2022. The record, titled Spiceworld25, contained previously unreleased live versions and remixes. The five women also reunited for Spice World — 2019 Tour.
In addition to a new project with the Spice Girls, Mel B recently returned to America’s Got Talent to serve as a judge on the spinoff show America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, which premiered earlier this month.
After leaving the reality competition show in 2018, Mel B told Us why now felt like the right time to resume her post at the NBC series.
“I was on America’s Got Talent for seven years and then I went back to England in 2019, did a Spice Girls tour, managed to get divorced from my very abusive kind of situation, wrote a book about it, got an MBE for bringing awareness to domestic violence and all my campaigning that I do. So, a lot has kind of happened,” she said, nodding to her rocky marriage to Stephen Belafonte. (Mel B has publicly accused Belafonte, 48, of domestic abuse for years — including in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest — which he has denied.)
She continued: “When they asked me to join back and with all the twists and turns with this show, … I was like, ‘Oh, perfect timing for me.’ So, now I’m back on the panel and I think I’ve really missed it actually.”
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League airs on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.
With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton