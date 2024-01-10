If you wanna be Mel B’s husband, you gotta get with her friends.

The 48-year-old Spice Girls musician exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League on Tuesday, January 9, that her fellow girl group members — Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Geri Halliwell — will be in attendance at her upcoming wedding to fiancé Rory McPhee.

“Of course. They’re my friends,” Mel B (real name Melanie Brown) said.

While the singer doesn’t have a date set for her nuptials yet, she has locked in a magical wedding venue — St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Mel B was able to book the location due to her status as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE). She earned the title in 2022 for her advocacy for victims of domestic violence.

Related: Spice Girls: Where Are They Now? In honor of Victoria Beckham's birthday, see how the famous British girl group has changed

“It’s quite a kind of novelty, royalty — quite posh and important thing to have and what comes with that is a lot of privileges. Hence I can get married where Princess Diana got married,” Mel B said. (Diana and King Charles III tied the knot at the cathedral in 1981.)

While Mel B confessed that he hasn’t “even thought” about certain aspects of her wedding, she does know one thing. “I think I’m going to have a few dresses because why not?” she shared, hinting that Beckham, 49, “may be” designing one of those dresses.

Supporting Mel B on her big day is not the only thing the Spice Girls are gearing up for.

“All I can say officially is we will be doing an announcement soon and the fans are going to be very happy,” Mel B teased, adding that “all five” members of the group will be involved. “That is all I can say, but I can’t wait to say more.”

Related: The Best Girl Groups of All Time From the Spice Girls to TLC, see which female musicians paved the way for groups like the Wonder Girls and Danity Kane

Although the Spice Girls haven’t put out new music since 2000’s Forever, they did release a 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 album Spiceworld in November 2022. The record, titled Spiceworld25, contained previously unreleased live versions and remixes. The five women also reunited for Spice World — 2019 Tour.

In addition to a new project with the Spice Girls, Mel B recently returned to America’s Got Talent to serve as a judge on the spinoff show America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, which premiered earlier this month.

After leaving the reality competition show in 2018, Mel B told Us why now felt like the right time to resume her post at the NBC series.

Related: 'America's Got Talent' Judges Through the Years Since America’s Got Talent debuted in June 2006, the show has gone through many changes — including swapping out the panel of judges from time to time. The series, created by Simon Cowell, kicked off with Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff and Sharon Osbourne serving as judges. Later, the show expanded to four judges and Cowell […]

“I was on America’s Got Talent for seven years and then I went back to England in 2019, did a Spice Girls tour, managed to get divorced from my very abusive kind of situation, wrote a book about it, got an MBE for bringing awareness to domestic violence and all my campaigning that I do. So, a lot has kind of happened,” she said, nodding to her rocky marriage to Stephen Belafonte. (Mel B has publicly accused Belafonte, 48, of domestic abuse for years — including in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest — which he has denied.)

She continued: “When they asked me to join back and with all the twists and turns with this show, … I was like, ‘Oh, perfect timing for me.’ So, now I’m back on the panel and I think I’ve really missed it actually.”

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League airs on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton