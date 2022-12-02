Spice Girls' Mel B: Geri Halliwell Is the 'Biggest D–khead' I've Met

Getting spicy! Melanie Brown (a.k.a. Mel B) fielded a question about the “biggest d–kheads” she’s met in show business — and she named her Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell.

“So, there’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me,” the pop star, 47, said during a Friday, December 2, appearance on The Big Narstie Show in the U.K. Of her fellow Spice Girl, 50, Brown added: “I love her to bits, but she’s really f–king annoying.” Halliwell did not immediately respond to Us Weekly‘s request for comment.

The “I Want You Back” singer pointed to Corden’s recent feud with restaurateur Keith McNally as her reason for naming the comedian, 44, to her list. “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” she explained. “We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Last month, the Spice Girls staged a mini reunion at Halliwell’s birthday party, but Brown was notably absent from the festivities. Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm all attended the soirée, and at one point they hit the dance floor together while their ’90s hit “Say You’ll Be There” played on the stereo.

“Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls ❤️,” David Beckham wrote via Instagram alongside video of the women dancing. “A friendship for Life ❤️ @spicegirls @therealgerihalliwell @victoriabeckham @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic.” He also tagged the absent Brown, adding, “You were missed ❤️.”

After the party, Brown reposted an image originally shared by the Spice Girls’ official Instagram account that showed the group during their Forever era, when Halliwell wasn’t in the band. The Dancing With the Stars alum didn’t add her own commentary, but the original caption read: “Forever 🖤 Released 22 years ago today! What are your favorite tracks from the album? (yes we mean from the album, not the tracks that didn’t make it on there 😉).”

Chisholm, 48, hinted at tension between Halliwell and Brown in her book, The Sporty One, which was released in September. “Mel B had strong ideas as well, and they didn’t always align with Geri’s,” the Bring the Noise alum wrote. “Neither of them was afraid to express how they felt, and tempers flared.”

The “If That Were Me” singer added that she often felt like the “peacemaker” in the group. “Some of the girls were very confident and weren’t afraid to make their opinions heard (Mel B and Geri) and the rest of us were relatively quiet and happy to go with the flow (Emma, Victoria, and I),” she continued. “Mel B and Geri could be very bossy and often Mel B would get frustrated with Geri doing a move or harmony wrong.”