



Surviving a rough patch. Mel B admitted that the bold revelation she made on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories about having sex with fellow Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell caused things to become “awkward” between the pair.

“Things got really pumped up in the press and on social media, and yes, it was difficult between Geri and myself for a while,” Mel B, 44, told the Daily Mail on Saturday, August 3. “I texted her on the night I did the Piers Morgan show and explained what he’d said and how I’d answered and she was fine with it. The problem was it then got hyped up into a much bigger story, and it didn’t help that we were just about to begin rehearsals.”

The America’s Got Talent alum said it was “pretty bad timing” when news of the one night stand surfaced because of the group’s planned U.K. reunion tour. She then noted that Halliwell is “not the same outrageous Ginger she used to be,” adding that she is now a married mother.

Mel B shared that she is on better terms with Halliwell, 46, not that the news of their apparent hookup blew over.

“Geri and I are in a good place now,” the Brutally Honest author wrote. “On the last night at Wembley, Geri did something which, I think, meant more to me than any of the other girls. She said sorry for leaving the group back in 1998. We had been so close and then she just left and never really said why and never really said sorry until a few weeks ago.”

The former X Factor judge continued by sharing how Halliwell “gave me a massive hug after she said it and both of us had tears in our eyes because we knew, deep down, it had needed to be said for a long time.”

In March, Mel B claimed during an interview with Morgan, 54, that she had sex with Halliwell. At the time, she said that her bandmate would “hate” her for disclosing their long-kept secret “because she is all posh in her country house” with her husband, Christian Horne. However, she noted that “it’s a fact” that they had sex.

“It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it. She had great boobs,” she previously shared. “We were best friends. It just happened.”

Halliwell, meanwhile, addressed the allegation in a statement issued to Us Weekly in November. She ultimately denied Mel B’s claims.

“It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumors again, especially on Mother’s Day [in the U.K.] of all days,” the singer’s rep previously told Us in April. “Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma [Bunton], Melanie [B], Melanie [C] and Victoria [Beckham]. She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.”

