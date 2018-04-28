Not holding back. French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron had a three-day visit to Washington D.C. this week, and now that they are back home, France’s first lady is opening up about her time with Melania Trump.

During an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, Macron, 65, shared her observations about the United States’ first lady’s life in the White House claiming that Trump, 48, “cannot do anything.”

“She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside,” she said, according to a French translation in The Guardian. “She’s much more constrained than I am. I go out every day in Paris.”

Macron also shared her take on the former model’s personality saying she’s “actually really fun. We have the same sense of humor. We laugh a lot together.” Macron also said that Trump is “kind, charming, intelligent and very open” and said that she understands why she appears so serious when she’s in public.

She added: “Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted. She’s someone who has a strong personality but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do.”

The French first lady, who is 20 years older than her husband, also said that she has learned to hold back at times and “be careful” with what she says. “I have the impression that every word is a word too many, I’m constantly holding myself back,” she revealed. “That’s the hardest part: there’s never really any time off, never a moment when you can be completely calm.”

The first lady of the United States held a state dinner in honor of the French couple on Tuesday, April 24. The two couples seemed to get along well during the visit, but President Donald Trump and his wife shared an awkward moment on Tuesday when he tried to hold her hand while posing for photos and she pulled away.

A family insider previously told Us Weekly exclusively in March that Melania isn’t pleased with how things are now that her husband is president. “She is very, very unhappy with her life,” the source told Us. “If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son.”

