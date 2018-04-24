Yikes. President Donald Trump awkwardly tried to hold wife Melania Trump’s hand despite her reluctance in a moment that has since gone viral — and it was painful to witness.

The First Lady, 47, and the former Celebrity Apprentice star stood next to each other to welcome French president Emmanuel Macron to the White House on Tuesday, April 24. Dressed in a dark suit, the 45th President of the United States, 71, tried to get his wife’s attention by tapping his finger slowly against her hand. Melania, dressed in an all-white ensemble, remained stone-faced before the businessman succeeded by sliding his hand in to hold hers.

Twitter users couldn’t help but comment on the bizarre moment between the married couple of 13 years in a post that contained a clip from MSNBC. One person wrote, “Brutal video” while another tweeted, “I’ve seen hostage videos where the victim is warmer to their captor.” Another deadpanned, “Oh Lordy, America cringes right along with you Melania.”

This isn’t the first time Melania has had hesitance holding her husband’s hand. She was previously seen swatting away his hand in May 2017 after the pair touched down at a Tel Aviv airport.

The latest instance comes after two women, porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, came forward in March to accuse the POTUS of having an affair with them on separate occasions.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is currently fighting a $130,000 alleged hush agreement that she signed with Donald’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet about the dalliance because she claims the entrepreneur didn’t sign it himself. While speaking with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Daniels also claimed that not only did she have unprotected sex with the former reality TV personality, but the affair occurred shortly after Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

The cringe-worthy incident appears to be a glimpse into the pair’s rocky marriage. As previously reported, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively in March that Melania “is very, very unhappy with her life.”

Added the source: “If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!