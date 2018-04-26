Oops. Donald Trump didn’t forget wife Melania’s birthday, but his gift to her seems lackluster at best.

“Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble,” the president, 71, admitted during an interview with Fox & Friends on Thursday, April 26. “Maybe I didn’t get her so much.”

Trump went on to share that he went the simple route. “I tell you what, she has done — I got her a beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, OK! But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers, and she did a fantastic job with France,” he insisted. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte were in the United States for a visit earlier this week, so the first lady held a state dinner in their honor on Tuesday, April 24.

The former Celebrity Apprentice host sent his well wishes to Melania, who is celebrating her 48th birthday, via the broadcast: “I picked a very, very special day [to be on Fox & Friends] because it’s Melania’s birthday. So I said, ‘Let’s do it on Melania’s birthday.’ So happy birthday to Melania.”

The couple — they tied the knot in 2005 and share son Barron, 12 — had yet another awkward encounter on Tuesday. Trump tried to hold the former model’s hand while posing for photos with Macron. She initially rejected his advances but ultimately caved before letting his hand go moments later.

“She is very, very unhappy with her life,” a family insider told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son.”

Trump was accused in recent months of having affairs with multiple women, including adult film actress Stormy Daniels, while married to Melania. The first lady’s spokesperson addressed the reports in March, asking the media to leave Barron out of such stories.

