Melania Trump has stayed silent about her husband President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, but now her spokesperson is speaking out in defense of the couple’s 12-year-old son, Barron Trump.

“While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s [sic] name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible,” Stephanie Grisham tweeted on Sunday, March 25, shortly after the porn star’s interview with Anderson Cooper aired on 60 Minutes.

The following morning, the president, 71, also appeared to respond to the rumors, tweeting, “So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great!”

Meanwhile, Melania, 47, stayed at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday as he flew back to the White House. However, Grisham told Us Weekly in a statement that the first lady is “enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects.”

As previously reported, Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) claimed during her 60 Minutes appearance that she had consensual, unprotected sex with the former Celebrity Apprentice host after they met at a golf tournament in 2006. She also alleged that she was approached and threatened by an unidentified man while heading to a fitness class with her young daughter in 2011, but was too scared to go to the police.

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,’” Daniels, 39, claimed. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

Donald’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, brokered a nondisclosure agreement with the former stripper ahead of the 2016 presidential election, but she claims the NDA is invalid because it was not signed by the real estate mogul. USA Today reported on Monday, March 26, that Cohen’s lawyer, Brent Blakely, sent a cease and desist letter to Daniels after her 60 Minutes interview aired, demanding that she apologize for suggesting that his client was behind the alleged 2011 threat made against her and her daughter.

The White House has denied any sexual relationship between Trump and Daniels.

