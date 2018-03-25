Melania Trump remained at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday, March 25, as her husband, President Donald Trump, flew back to the White House ahead of porn star Stormy Daniels‘ 60 Minutes interview.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with the then-reality TV star in 2006 and 2007, shortly after Melania gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron. She’s expected to detail her relationship with the former Apprentice host in an interview with Anderson Cooper that’s set to air on CBS at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

“The First Lady will be staying in Florida as is their tradition for spring break,” deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said on Sunday, according to the New York Post.

The president, Melania and Barron, 11, flew to Palm Beach on Friday, March 23, although the third Mrs. Trump traveled separately to Joint Base Andrews and was already onboard Air Force One when her husband arrived.

The real estate mogul’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is also currently at Mar-a-Lago with his estranged wife, Vanessa, who filed for divorce on March 15. The pair are spending spring break at the resort with their five children — Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 — in the wake of news that Donald Jr. had an affair with singer Aubrey O’Day in 2011.

Daniels’ bombshell interview on Sunday comes after the adult actress filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming the president never signed “a hush agreement” negotiated by his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and therefore it isn’t valid. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with the former reality TV star and is seeking to nullify the agreement so that she can speak freely about the romance.

The White House denies the affair ever happened but a law firm representing the president went to court seeking at least $20 million in damages from Daniels for multiple violations of the nondisclosure agreement.

