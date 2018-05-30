Back and better than ever! After stepping out of the spotlight for at least 20 days, Melania Trump addressed reports about her whereabouts.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” the first lady, 48, tweeted on Wednesday, May 30. “Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

The former model was last seen in public on May 10, when she and President Donald Trump welcomed home three American hostages from North Korea at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Four days later, she underwent “an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition,” according to a statement released by her office.

Melania’s update comes on the same day that Kim Kardashian is visiting The White House to meet with the commander in chief, 71, about her pursuits to free convict Alice Johnson. Kardashian, 37, and husband Kanye West have been actively advocating for Johnson’s release after the first-time offender was sentenced to life in prison following a non-violent drug condition.

“Kanye has been super vocal about supporting Trump, and it seems there is a motive — one being the release of Chicago inmates,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “Kim and Kanye have been paying the legal bills and fighting to get a handful of people out of jail.”

Kardashian revealed on May 9 that she’s “been in communication with The White House and trying to bring [Johnson’s] case to the president’s desk and figure out how we can get her out.”

