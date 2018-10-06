Speaking her mind. First lady Melania Trump said on Saturday, October 6, that she isn’t always in consensus with what her husband, President Donald Trump, tweets.

Melania, 48, spoke to reporters in Cairo while wrapping up a four-country tour of Africa. “I don’t always agree with what he tweets,” she said. “And I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice. And sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t. But I have my own voice and my opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.”

When asked if she ever tells the commander in chief, 72, to put down his phone, she replied, “Yes,” with a smile.

One thing she does agree with her spouse on, however, is his choice of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court Justice, despite controversy over sexual assault allegations against him from Christine Blasey Ford and others. “I think he’s highly qualified for the Supreme Court. I’m glad that Doctor Ford was heard, I’m glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard, FBI investigation was done, is completed, and Senate voted.”

While she declined to comment on whether or not she believed Dr. Ford, saying, “I will move on that,” she did say she does not condone abuse of any kind. “I think all the victims, we need to help all the victims, no matter what type of abuse they had. But I am against any kind of abuse or violence.”

The former model also addressed her own controversial fashion choices. “That’s very important what I do, what we’re doing with U.S. aid and what I do with my initiatives,” she said in reference to her visits to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, where the U.S. Agency for International Development has been working with the government on water conservation. “I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.”

Melania was criticized the day prior for wearing a white pith helmet while on a safari in Kenya on Friday, October 5, as the hats, now a symbol of “status and oppression,” were worn by European explorers in the region during the 19th century.

