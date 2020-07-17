A trip down memory lane! Melanie Griffith looked back at her former marriages — and she brought her Instagram followers along for the journey.

The Working Girl actress, 62, began her reflection period by posting a throwback from a 1997 photo shoot she did with Revlon. She then shared a snap of herself from when she was 26.

“I was 26 years old and total trouble,” she captioned the pic. “Those were the days my friend 🎬 🎼 🎬 We thought they’d never end!!! Lalalala!! 💃🏼 👠 💃🏼 .”

Moving forward, Griffith started sharing intimate photos of herself alongside her ex-husbands. She began with actor-producer Steven Bauer, to whom she was married from 1981 to 1989 and shares son Alexander Bauer. The former couple were facing close together as they lovingly stared at one another.

“When @thestevenbauer and I were married and madly in love ♥️ #tbt 1984,” she captioned the personal shot.

Next up, Griffith reflected on her former marriage to Don Johnson. The exes first wed and split in 1976, but they were married for a second time from 1989 to 1996. They share daughter Dakota Johnson.

“#tbt Me and DJ the first time we were married 😘 1976,” she wrote, sharing an image of herself passionately kissing the 70-year-old actor. “I was 18, he was 26🤍🤍🤍 First Love ♥️ @donjohnson.”

The Lolita actress concluded her throwback tributes with a post dedicated to her most recent ex-husband, Antonio Banderas. The former pair, who were married from 1996 to 2015 and share daughter Stella Banderas, were shown sweetly posing with Antonio’s arms wrapped around Griffith.

“#tbt and last but not least, Mi Amor Antonio♥️ ,” she captioned the pic. “This shot was taken in 2012, Marbella. Besitos💋💋💋 @antoniobanderasoficial.”

In a 2018 cover story with InStyle, Griffith shared how her outlook on marriage has changed after experiencing four divorces. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted,” she explained at the time. “Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

The Something Wild actress said she’s more focused on prioritizing her work, adding, “After getting divorced and, in a way, finishing up with my kids – my Stella is now 21 – I have the time and the chance to reboot and revitalize my career, I guess I would say.”