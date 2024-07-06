Melissa Etheridge is a legendary rock star, but she doesn’t exactly party like one.

“I’ve never [had] a beer, and never have I ever thrown up because of alcohol,” Etheridge, 63, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me, adding that she’s never gulped down a soda either.

The “Come to My Window” singer has more experience with psychedelics than brewskis, adding, “I’ve journeyed on ayahuasca more than once.”

Fans will learn more about the Grammy winner in her two-part Paramount+ docuseries, Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken, and her accompanying live album, I’m Not Broken (Live From the Topeka Correctional Facility), on Tuesday, July 9.

Until then, scroll down for more fun facts that fans might not know about Etheridge:

1. In 2005, I drove a 35-foot RV from L.A. to NYC and back.

2. I’m 20 years cancer-free.

3. I share a birthday — same day, same year — with my wife [Linda Wallem].

4. I’ve been a massive Kansas City Chiefs football fan since childhood.

7. I only wear Hoka tennis shoes.

8. I try to drink at least 90 ounces of water a day. I do not and have never drank soda, even as a child.

9. I have over 100 guitars.

10. I have a piece of the Berlin Wall and was there the night it came down. I also have original beads and a scarf worn by Janis Joplin and a sterling silver harmonica given to me on my birthday by Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa.

11. In 1983, I auditioned and almost got a part on the TV show Fame. It was down to me and Janet Jackson and, well, the rest is history.

12. I speak a little French: “Un petit peu [a little bit].”

13. The first celebrity I met in L.A. was Stevie Wonder.

14. I have an encyclopedic knowledge of ’60s, ’70s and ’80s pop and rock records. I’ll take anyone on in a trivia contest!

15. I’ve made the same protein powder and paleo greens smoothie for breakfast for the last 15 years.

16. I treat my succulent plants like my children. My real children are evidently jealous.

17. I let Brad Pitt practice fly fishing in my pool for his part in A River Runs Through It.

18. I use a Quinton hypertonic ampoule in my water every day.

19. My favorite flowers are gerbera daisies.

20. According to Clyde Stubblefield, James Brown’s drummer, I was the only artist to thank him and give him credit for inventing the “hip-hop” beat.

21. I can play at various levels of mastery guitar, piano, drums, harmonica, clarinet, saxophone, banjo, mandolin and mouth organ. Yes, there is such a thing.

22. I once owned an SUV that ran on vegetable diesel.

23. The first concert I ever attended was Buck Owens.

24. I love to go fishing.

25. My favorite puzzles are [made by] the Springbok Jigsaw Puzzle Company in Kansas City. I’ve done hundreds of them.