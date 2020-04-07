Believing the hype? Melissa Etheridge opened up about the “hysteria” that followed the reunion between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston earlier this year.

The singer-songwriter, 58, couldn’t help but gush over the former couple during the Monday, April 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. As he continues on his path to recovery from coronavirus, host Andy Cohen challenged Etheridge to a round of “Iso-Lay It On Me” and put the Grammy nominee on the spot about the actors’ relationship.

“Oh god! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned,” Etheridge teased. “You know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful. I believe they will always remain friends because they’re two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts … Those were the glory days.”

The “I Want to Be in Love” songstress performed when Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, tied the knot in 2000 and has remained supportive of her close friends over the years. Though the celeb couple split in 2005, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and the Friends alum have been able to stay friendly, hanging out at Aniston’s star-studded birthday bash and her holiday party in 2019.

Earlier this year, the exes sent fans into a frenzy when they were spotted embracing and celebrating together at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, quickly sparking speculation that their romance could be making a comeback. Pitt watched proudly from backstage as Aniston accepted her award and appeared to become emotional as her speech ended.

Though longtime lovers of the former Hollywood couple were hoping for a rekindled connection between the actors, a source told Us Weekly in January that “Jennifer is not interested in Brad in a romantic sense or wanting to get back together with him.” The Morning Show star “appreciates having his support” and “doesn’t want to hold onto any bad feelings,” but is staying strictly in the friend zone with her ex-husband.

One month after their awards season reunion nearly broke the internet, a separate insider revealed that the pair thought it was “hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together.” At the time, the source explained that Aniston wasn’t making her romantic life a top priority.

“Jen is having the time of her life right now,” the source added. “She’s satisfied with her work and personal life.”