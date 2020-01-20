Fans who are still reeling from Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s backstage reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards will be happy to know that new details are emerging from the viral moment.

“We were backstage at Winner’s Walk, and when Brad Pitt was having his picture taken at the photo wall, he heard Jennifer Aniston’s name called and he immediately left the photo wall and went over to one of the monitors to intently watch her speech,” Entertainment Tonight Canada host Cheryl Hickey told Us Weekly exclusively about the pair. “You could tell he was visually captivated by her, he looked very moved, even wiping his eye at one point.”

Hickey added that the 56-year-old actor “seemed very tuned-in to what was happening with her at that moment.”

“He was beaming with pride and staring intently throughout the whole speech, looking pleased to see her accept the award,” the entertainment reporter explained. “Once she walked off stage after giving her speech, he headed toward the area where he would be able to congratulate her in person.”

The host caught up with Aniston, 50, after a video surfaced of Pitt watching her acceptance speech for female actor in a drama series. “When I interviewed Jennifer, I told her that Brad looked to be having an emotional reaction to her winning and she seemed very surprised,” Hickey told Us.

A source also told Us that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star “stopped” to watch the Friends alum’s speech.

“He was very into it. He wanted to hear what she had to say,” the source said. “He looked proud. When he walked away after her speech ended, it appeared he wiped his eye.”

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. Us previously revealed that the exes weren’t worried about any potential run-ins during awards season. The Ad Astra actor later told reporters that he would be down to see the Morning Show star.

“I’ll run into Jen,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes earlier this month, referring to Aniston as a “good friend” of his. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand! That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Pitt started seeing Angelina Jolie following his split from Aniston. The duo, who share six kids, called it quits in 2016 after two years of marriage and more than a decade together. Aniston, meanwhile, split from Justin Theroux in 2018 after less than three years of marriage.

Reporting by Carly Sloane, Kayley Stumpe