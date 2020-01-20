SAG Awards 2020: What You Didn’t See on TV

A peek behind the curtain! Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the talk of the press room at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19.

The exes’ reunion, which went down backstage at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, took place after they both won their respective categories. Pitt, 56, took the stage first to accept the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“He seemed very happy to have won and was cracking jokes with reporters,” the eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively.

Later in the show, Aniston, 50, won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show.

According to the eyewitness, the Friends alum got emotional in the press room post-win.

“She was so happy, thrilled and surprised while explaining how she felt excited and overwhelmed,” the onlooker revealed.

Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. A source told Us last month that the pair are able to “get along so well” now because “they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong.”

Scroll through for all the behind-the-scenes details: