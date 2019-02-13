Heading to Europe? Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is not convinced that Teresa Giudice will pack her bags for Italy if her husband, Joe Giudice, is deported.

“I don’t think so,” Gorga, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly of her thoughts on Teresa possibly moving to Joe’s home country at the Women’s Day Dress Awards at the Appel Room in New York City on Tuesday, February 12. “But I guess we’ll have to see.”

The Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage author, who is married to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, added: “Nobody knows anything yet. Everyone’s waiting for the final answer. We’re just sitting back and praying.”

Teresa and Joe, both 46, made headlines in 2014 after they pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud, with the latter also confessing that he owes more than $200,000 in taxes. While Teresa completed her 11-month sentence in December 2015, Joe began his 41-month prison term in March 2016. In October 2018, a judge ordered him to be deported to his native Italy when his sentence ends.

The Standing Strong author weighed in on the difficult news during the RHONJ season 9 reunion taping in January, admitting that she and Joe will “go our separate ways” if the deportation goes through.

Although she has since had a change of heart, Teresa told Entertainment Tonight in October that she will not divorce Joe if he is forced to leave the U.S. “No. We’re going to be a family,” she said at the time. “We’re going to fight this and get through this.”

Teresa has been focused on her children’s well-beings amid the drama. A source exclusively told Us in January that the Bravo star, who shares four daughters with Joe — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — is “doing really good despite all this and is putting her daughters’ best interests her and her own.”

The insider added that Teresa “has been feeling conflicted for a little while now” about the future of her marriage to Joe if he is to be deported.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

