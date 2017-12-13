Teenage dream! Melissa Joan Hart lived out all of our ‘90s teenage fantasies when she “kinda dated” a member of the Backstreet Boys and ’NSync. Hart sat down with Us Weekly to talk about her former flings and all things ‘90s. Watch the video above!

Hart, 41, first encountered BSB when they were on an episode of her hit series Sabrina the Teenage Witch in 1998. It was there she and Nick Carter hit things off.

“On Backstreet Boys day it was Nick’s 18th birthday and he kept asking me to go to his party or something,” Hart recalled to Us. “I’m like ’No, my sister is over there she’s 18 she’ll go with you.’ But then we ended up sharing a kiss in Australia at one point.”

While she didn’t lock lips with a member of ’NSync, the actress did admit that she and JC Chasez “had some late Christmas phone calls or something.”

Carter and Chasez weren’t the only heartthrobs the Clarissa Explains it All alum had her eye on back in the day. During a game of ‘90s rapid fire, Hart picked Joey Lawrence over Jared Leto’s My So Called Life character Jordan Catalano and Saved By the Bell’s AC Slater (Mario Lopez) over Zack Morris (Mark Paul Gosselaar). However, she did have a hard time picking her favorite between Full House’s Bob Saget and John Stamos.

“I would take Bob Saget’s sense of humor with John Stamos’ shoulders,” Hart joked to Us. (Hart previously costarred with Lawrence in the TV series Melissa & Joey from 2010-2015 and recently filmed the Lifetime movie A Very Merry Toy Store with Lopez.)

To see Hart sing her famous Clarissa Explains it All theme song, plus tell Us her favorite ‘90s movie, watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!