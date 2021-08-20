Melissa Joan Hart is fighting a “bad” case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus.

“Wanted to share this with all of you,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 45, captioned a two-minute Instagram video on Wednesday, August 18. “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”

In the clip, Hart was lying in bed as she discussed her symptoms. “I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it’s bad,” she said. “It’s weighing on my chest. It’s hard to breathe. One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I’m praying that the other ones are OK.”

The Melissa & Joey actress believed she may have contracted the illness from one of her sons — Tucker, 8, Braydon, 13, and Mason, 15 — whom she shares with husband Mark Wilkerson. “I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear a mask at school. I’m pretty sure [that is] where this came from,” she noted.

Hart felt “really mad” that she still ended up getting sick after her family did their best to adhere to social distancing guidelines and other safety measures. “We tried, we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot,” she added. “But we got a little lazy. I think as a country, we got a little lazy. … I’m just scared and sad and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders. I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids.”

The New York native expressed one of her biggest fears as she continues to fight the virus. “I just really hope my husband and the other ones don’t get it, because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them,” she said before reminding her followers to “stay vigilant and stay safe” as the global health crisis continues.

After sharing her diagnosis, the Drive Me Crazy actress received an outpouring of support from friends and fans. “I love you and find this beyond heartbreaking. Thank you for sharing,” Melissa Jaret Winokur commented.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum Jenna Leigh Green wrote, “Sending you so much love and healing prayers! Please don’t be so hard on yourself! Just rest and take care of yourself. Thank you for encouraging others to be careful and safe! Xoxo ❤️.”

As vaccines became more accessible, some states chose to lift their safety restrictions and mask policies throughout the summer. With kids returning to school soon, celebrity parents have been candid about protecting their children and their classmates, while others have revealed their kids have contracted COVID-19.

“If your children are having symptoms, please get them tested,” Soleil Moon Frye wrote via Instagram earlier this month, revealing three of her four children had the virus. “I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. … I have felt so many emotions these past days. I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and tummy aches. I have tried to smile through the fear and nurture them. I have shed many tears. It has brought up a lot for me.”

The 44-year-old Punky Brewster actress continued, “More than anything it has brought up how thankful I am for our health and well being. I know how incredibly fortunate we are. … Please be safe. Much love to you all.”