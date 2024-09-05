Meredith Gaudreau is feeling support from the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames while mourning the deaths of her late husband, Johnny Gaudreau, and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.

“I like to think that these two cities doing this for John on our wedding anniversary is extra special,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 4. “Given the different time zones, both vigils happened right around the time when we were having our first dance together as husband and wife.”

(Johnny played forward for the Blue Jackets starting in the 2022-2023 season. He was first drafted by the Flames in 2011, and made his NHL debut in the 2013-2014 season. He played for the Flames for nine seasons before signing with Columbus. His brother Matthew played for Boston College.)

Meredith marked her and Johnny’s third wedding anniversary via Instagram the same day as the vigils were held.

“I never post this much but John deserves it. 3 years ago today I became yours forever,” she captioned a carousel of photos from their wedding. “One of the best days of my life, including the night we got engaged and the days we brought our babies into the world. The day I met you I remember saying to myself, omg I’m going to marry him. And every day after that kept getting better and better. I love you forever John and I am so proud to be your wife.”

On August 29, Johnny and Matthew were riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when they were struck “in the rear” by a vehicle and killed. The driver, Sean M. Higgins, was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. Higgins, 43, is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the incident, Us Weekly confirmed. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29 at the time of their deaths.

The brothers were killed just one day before their sister, Katie Gaudreau, was set to get married to fiancé Devin Joyce. Both Johnny and Matthew were supposed to be groomsmen in the wedding, which was postponed.

“My brothers loved Devin more than he will ever know,” Katie shared via Instagram earlier this week. “They were so excited for us to get married. When the day comes, they are going to be dancing and celebrating more than anyone.”

Johnny and Matthew are survived by their parents, sister and respective wives, Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau.

After their deaths, Johnny and Matthew’s uncle Jim Gaudreau released a statement on behalf of their family.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing human beings,” it read. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”