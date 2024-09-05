The Columbus Blue Jackets held a memorial for late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau nearly one week after their death.

Hockey players and fans stood outside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, September 4, to remember Johnny and Matthew who were killed late last month. Nearly 1,000 people attended the candlelight vigil, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, September 5.

The crowd lit their candles at 7:49 p.m. and stood in remembrance for the brothers for 13:21 minutes. The number signify Johnny and Matthew’s hockey jersey numbers, respectively. While Matthew played hockey at Boston College, his older brother played for two NHL teams throughout his career. Johnny was drafted by the Calgary Flames — who held a similar memorial on Wednesday night — in 2011 before joining the Blue Jackets in 2022.

Some NHL players also spoke out at Wednesday’s memorial remembering Johnny. Erik Gudbranson, for one, played with the late athlete on both the Flames and Blue Jackets.

“A little thing I did with John is I’d pick him up and give him a bear hug, and I wouldn’t put him down until he told me he loved me,” the defenseman said. “He wouldn’t tell me for a long time. I know up here it was because he enjoyed the hug. We just miss him so much.”

On August 29, Johnny and Matthew were riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey when they were struck “in the rear” by a vehicle and killed. The driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. He is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the incident. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29 at the time of their deaths.

The brothers were set to be groomsmen in their sister Katie Gaudreau’s wedding the following day. However, the ceremony has since been postponed. Johnny and Matthew are survived by their parents and sisters along with their respective wives, Meredith and Madeline.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing human beings,” a statement released by Johnny and Matthew’s uncle Jim Gaudreau shared in a statement on August 30, released on behalf of the family. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”