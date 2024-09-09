Meredith Gaudreau has plans to keep her late husband Johnny Gaudreau’s legacy alive with the sport he loved.

During her eulogy on Monday, September 9, Meredith made a vow to Johnny, who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes with his brother Matthew last month. Johnny was 31 years old. Matthew, who was also killed, was 29.

“John, I promise to have baby Johnny on skates soon and to be a dedicated hockey mom that drives any distance to all the tournaments,” Meredith said at the ceremony, held at St. Mary Magdalen Parish outside Philadelphia. “I’ll wake up early for the games, even if that means baby Johnny shows up in Winnie the Pooh pajamas and sleeps on the bench, just like you did.”

Meredith and Johnny shared son Johnny, six months, and daughter Noa, 23 months. During her emotional speech, Meredith also revealed she is currently in her ninth week of pregnancy with their third child.

Though Johnny can’t even walk yet, much less skate, Meredith said he’s already on his way to following in his late father’s footsteps.

“John would want me to take this time to mention baby Johnny’s size,” she said with a laugh. “He’s in the 93rd percentile for his weight, which is something Daddy is very proud of. ‘A little unit,’ he would always say.”

Meredith recalled the moment she told her husband she was pregnant with their first son, born just 17 months after their daughter.

“I’ve never seen John so surprised in his life,” Meredith said. “He was so proud, immediately shedding happy tears and absolutely beaming. He kept looking at me and saying, ‘I cannot believe you gave me a boy.’”

While discussing plans for her son’s future, Meredith joked that he “looks nothing like John.”

“His eyes are blue and his hair is lighter,” Meredith noted. “And so far it’s pretty straight. But I do think baby Johnny has his Dad’s hands. Perfect, beautiful hands. I’ve always thought, ‘Let’s hope he inherits his Dad’s hockey hands, too.’”

Meredith was quick to point out that she’ll be right there to support her son even if a hockey career isn’t in the cards.

“No pressure, baby Johnny,” Meredith said. “Mommy and Daddy will be proud of you no matter where life takes you.”