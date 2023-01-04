Not afraid of her flaws. Meri Brown shared a cryptic post about recognizing her “truth” in the wake of her split from Kody Brown.

“I am not for everyone,” read a quote uploaded via the Sister Wives star’s Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 3. “I know my truth, I know who I am, I know what I do and do not bring to the table. I’m not easy to deal with but I do bring tons of value.”

The excerpt continued: “I bring love and strength, but I am not perfect, and if I don’t fit in with a person or group that is okay with me.”

The California native, 51, was legally married to Kody, 53, from 1990 to 2014. While the businessman divorced Meri in order to lawfully wed his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and adopt her children, he remained in a spiritual union with his first spouse. During a December 2022 episode of the season 17 Sister Wives tell-all special, however, the pair confirmed they had split after 32 years.

Kody and Meri continued to share more details about their ups and downs in the second part of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 1. “I married Meri and it was a hard relationship from the beginning. … After me and Meri had our honeymoon period, we were in the storm,” the Wyoming native confessed.

According to Kody, tensions rose when he introduced Janelle Brown and Christine Brown to the plural family. “I’m in an established relationship with somebody that I don’t even get along with. Then I bring somebody else in [and it’s getting worse],” he recalled. “Then we bring Christine in and that seemed to calm it.”

Meri, meanwhile, has seemingly weighed in on the breakup through cryptic social media messages since the news made headlines. “Not all is always as it seems,” she captioned an Instagram post shortly before the new year. “Often, we accept a version of a story as truth because it fits the narrative we’ve created, or what we want to believe. It’s not always about what you’re looking at but also where you’re looking from. Everyone has their own experiences and their own truths.”

She added at the time: “Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides.”

As Meri begins to move on, her former spouse is leaning on Robyn, his only remaining wife. Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, while Janelle confirmed in December 2022 that she left the plural brood.

“It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him,” Robyn confessed during a season 17 episode as the family worked through the aftermath of Christine’s breakup. “Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed. And [think that] women suck. … He’s dealing with that while he’s married. And I’ve told him several times, I feel like he’s lining up all women and I’m there too. And he’s shooting us all down because Christine is a woman. And he’s angry and he’s hurt.”