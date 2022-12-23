Jessie James Decker Is 'Invested' in 'Sister Wives' After Kody's 3 Splits

In search of a recap! Jessie James Decker has heard bits and pieces of the recent drama engulfing Sister Wives — and she’s ready to be brought up to speed.

“I’m laying in bed and I’m looking at the ‘gram and I’m about to fall asleep,” the country singer, 43, said in an Instagram Story video shared on Thursday, December 22. “It’s late, but I’ve been seeing all this stuff about Sister Wives. I used to watch with my mom way back in the day because she liked to watch it and she would kind of fill me in.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum said she wasn’t “in the mood” to “do a super deep dive,” but she’d be willing to read a synopsis if one of her followers could assist. “Can someone please DM me and just tell me what the heck is going on?” she asked. “All of [Kody Brown‘s] wives are leaving him. Like, what’s happening? And then I see that one of the ladies is staying. Please fill me in — just give me a little Cliff’s Notes. I’m invested but, like, not that invested.”

The Kittenish founder was referring to the fact that two of Kody’s wives — Janelle Brown and Meri Brown — confirmed this month that they split from the Wyoming native, 53. Christine Brown, meanwhile, announced her decision to leave Kody in November 2021. Kody is now in a relationship with just one of his wives: Robyn Brown, whom he spiritually wed in 2010 and legally married four years later.

Janelle, 53, revealed on December 11 that she and Kody have been separated “for several months” in a clip from the Sister Wives: One-on-One special that aired on Sunday, December 18. “I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other and say, ‘Really?’” the Becoming Sister Wives coauthor told host Sukanya Krishnan. Kody, for his part, added: “Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me.”

Days later, Meri, 51, confirmed the end of her union with Kody in a separate clip from the special, saying that her husband didn’t consult with her before he declared that he no longer “considered” himself married to her.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,’” the California native said. “He just made the decision. I have never heard him say that to me.”

Meri legally wed Kody in 1990, becoming his first spouse. They divorced in 2014 so the Brown patriarch could legally wed Robyn, 44, and formally adopt her children from a previous relationship.

During the first installment of Sister Wives: One-on-One, Meri admitted that she would be open to reconciliation, but she doesn’t think Kody feels the same way. “He’s already made the decision,” she explained. “I don’t think that he’s interested.”

Part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on TLC Sunday, January 1, at 10 p.m. ET.