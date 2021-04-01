Mia Farrow Addresses ‘Vicious Rumors’ About Deaths of Her 3 Children

Mia Farrow opened up about her three late children — Tam, Lark and Thaddeus — amid “vicious rumors” about their deaths.

“As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me. While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives,” the 76-year-old actress began in a lengthy social media statement on Wednesday, March 31. “Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is ceaseless.”

Farrow noted that she wanted to honor Tam, Lark and Thaddeus’ memories by addressing the “untruths” that “have appeared online” about them.

“My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment,” the Rosemary’s Baby star wrote about her 2000 passing.

Farrow then wrote that Lark “died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner.” She described her late child, who died in 2008, as an “extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children.”

“Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner,” she continued. “She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner’s arms.”

Farrow’s son Thaddeus died by suicide in 2016.

“My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life,” she wrote.

Farrow concluded that their deaths are all “unspeakable tragedies.”

She wrote: “Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones. I am grateful to be the mother of fourteen children who have blessed me with sixteen grandchildren. Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy.”

Farrow’s statement comes amid renewed attention about her family due to HBO’s Allen v. Farrow docuseries. Social media users began questioning Tam, Lark, and Thaddeus after they were not mentioned in the series, which followed Dylan Farrow’s sexual assault allegations against adoptive father Woody Allen. The director has denied the accusations.

As Allen v. Farrow made headlines, Moses Farrow’s 2018 blog post about the family resurfaced. While he alleged that Thaddeus was abused by Mia, nine of the actress’ other children denied the accusations in the doc.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).