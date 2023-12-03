Michael B. Jordan was involved in a fender bender on Saturday, December 3.

Jordan, 36, was driving his Ferrari in Los Angeles on Saturday night when he crashed into a parked Kia, a spokesperson for the LAPD told Page Six. Police officers noted that it was a “traffic collision of a vehicle into a parked [car]” and there were no signs of foul play or evidence of a DUI.

The LAPD rep confirmed that there were no arrests or charges were made on the scene. Jordan and the other driver did exchange information after the incident, per the police.

According to photos of the car, the right fender of Jordan’s car had been ripped off, as had one of the tires.

The Creed III director has not addressed the accident. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Jordan got his big break in 2002, playing Wallace on season 1 of HBO’s The Wire. He later appeared on Friday Night Lights and Parenthood before landing a leading role in 2013’s Fruitvale Station. Jordan has gone on to star in the Creed franchise, Black Panther, A Journal for Jordan and Without Remorse.

Many of Jordan’s film roles have required him to bare his body, of which he doesn’t mind.

“We’re only going to be at this age once, to be physical and take my shirt off,” he quipped to The Hollywood Reporter in July. “I’m in my physical prime right now in this moment. So, I have been like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna milk this.”

He continued: “Lately, I’ve started to really think about and daydream about the future and what roles and what direction I want to go in, so there have been moments where I want to throw on a suit rather than a tank top.”

To stay in shape to do so, Jordan has remained committed to his fitness routine.

“It’s his ability to not quit and push harder. A lot of people who [are] under the stress of getting ready for movies have to deal with day-to-day life and businesses. They have the leisure of not going as hard. Michael is the opposite,” his fitness trainer Corey Caillet exclusively told Us in April 2021. “When it’s time for us to lock in and get it done, it’s like a machine and he does it all. A lot of times, we would film mostly at night … He would come in, it’d be two, three o’clock in the morning, he’d want to go to the gym and train. So, you know, very impressive because you don’t see that all the time when it comes to, like, different actors.”