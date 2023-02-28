Eye candy! Through the years, Michael B. Jordan has wowed Us with his acting skills, good looks and impressive style.

The Hollywood hunk knows how to command attention on the red carpet, complementing his pearly white smile with the best garbs that sometimes push fashion boundaries.

At the Creed III premiere in February 2023, Jordan turned heads in a silk suit by Givenchy. The glossy number featured a sharp jacket with a raised collar and tailored pants. The California native accessorized with a sparkly brooch and donned classic black loafers.

Days earlier, the Wire alum had all eyes on him as he was spotted arriving for an appearance on The View in New York. That day, he looked radiant in a red double-breasted blazer and fitted pants. Jordan turned up the heat by pairing the ensemble with a low-cut tank and a gold chain. He also rocked sunglasses and shiny leather boots.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One of Just Mercy star’s most standout looks is perhaps the vibrant getup he wore to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in October 2022. Jordan looked retro in a bright yellow Louis Vuitton number that included an oversized jacket and high-waisted trousers. The Without Remorse actor teamed the set with chunky black shoes, giving the outfit an edgy finish.

In addition to owning every premiere he graces, Jordan has had his fair share of memorable Met Gala moments.

He sparkled at the May 2019 soirée in Coach — a clear choice considering the Fruitvale Station actor is the global face of the fashion house’s menswear line. (Coach announced Jordan’s role with the company in January 2019). Jordan dazzled photographers in the black, crystal-covered suit that was equipped with satin paneling. The rhinestones were also scattered across his pants.

“The Met Gala is an event that lets you push boundaries with your look more so than any other red carpet,” Jordan said at the time, per GQ U.K. His stylist, Jason Rembert, echoed similar sentiments. “It’s like the ‘90s all over again in that men can really wear whatever they want right now.”

For the 2018 Met Gala, Jordan tapped Off-White for his style selection. He showed off his toned physique in a navy blue pinstripe suit, which he accessorized with a diamond cross by David Yurman.

Keep scrolling to see Jordan’s best fashion moments of all time: