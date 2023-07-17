Michael B. Jordan enjoys filming shirtless scenes — and the sentiment has Us feeling grateful.

The 36-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Monday, July 17, that he doesn’t mind flashing his abs on the big screen. “We’re only going to be at this age once, to be physical and take my shirt off,” he explained.

“I’m in my physical prime right now in this moment,” Jordan continued. “So, I have been like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna milk this.”

Jordan admitted, however, that providing Us with eye candy isn’t his only priority: “Lately, I’ve started to really think about and daydream about the future and what roles and what direction I want to go in, so there have been moments where I want to throw on a suit rather than a tank top.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“[I’ve thought] maybe [I should] go for a shirt over a fitted tank, you know what I mean? My team and I have done a really great job at strategically figuring out when is good to be [People’s Sexiest Man Alive] or when it’s really cool to just chill and put on some sweats and a T-shirt,” Jordan told THR.

Most recently, Jordan had fans swooning over his portrayal of Adonis Creed in Creed III, which premiered in March. Throughout the film, viewers got to drool over his muscles as he trained to take on his childhood friend and nemesis Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) in the ring.

Jordan also nearly broke the internet in February when Calvin Klein unveiled their spring/summer 2023 ad that featured him as the star. In the sexy black-and-white photos, Jordan posed shirtless, wearing nothing but the label’s signature briefs. “Should we drop more?” Calvin Klein teased in the caption of an Instagram slideshow of shots from the shoot.

“You guys needed to give us a warning this was gonna drop so early in the morning,” one social media user wrote in the comments section. A second commented: “The whole folder please.” A third added: “Stop posting my husband naked like that! Our kids can see this.”

Jordan’s moment quickly went viral with his fans resharing the images all over the internet. Despite the excited reactions, Jordan found himself in a bind. “I was like, ‘My mama gonna have to see this. Let me call her and be like, I’m sorry. It’s out there,’” Jordan told ET Canada at the Creed III premiere. “My business all out in the streets — literally.”