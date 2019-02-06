Time, love … and Twitter? Michael Bolton debunked speculation that he fell asleep during a live interview on Australia’s The Morning Show — and blamed it on his social media usage.

“I got my first record deal when I was 15 and I haven’t slept since!!” tweeted the “When a Man Loves a Woman” crooner, 65, on Tuesday, February 5, hours after the cringeworthy video surfaced, which showed him seemingly dozing off as the show’s hosts tried to get his attention.

I got my first record deal when I was 15 and I haven’t slept since!! In all seriousness there were technical issues with the live feed and they caught me tweeting! We had a great interview once they fixed the glitch. #FakeNews #50thAnniversary #SymphonyOfHits pic.twitter.com/xE3aV7GelL — Michael Bolton (@mbsings) February 6, 2019

Bolton added alongside a GIF of himself: “In all seriousness there were technical issues with the live feed and they caught me tweeting! We had a great interview once they fixed the glitch. #FakeNews #50thAnniversary #SymphonyOfHits.”

The previous day, a clip of the Grammy winner apparently taking a nap made headlines. As the Morning Show’s cohosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies attempted to cue him in, Bolton’s eyes closed.

“As always, we’re looking forward to talking to the great man Michael Bolton, who joins us now live from Florida. Good morning and welcome back to the show,” Emdur, 54, said to which Gillies, 51, added, “Hi, Michael. It’s Kylie and Larry. We’re with you live.”

Bolton quickly opened his eyes and mumbled, “It’s gone silent,” before his lids shut once again. Emdur and Gillies didn’t let the situation shake them, though, and laughed off the singer’s actions.

“What time is it in Florida?” Gillies jokingly asked, to which Emdur quipped, “Cocktail time.”

After the technical difficulties were fixed, Bolton reappeared on the screen stating, “I can hear you perfectly.” The “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” singer’s interview then went off without a hitch while he reflected on his momentous career.

“It’s always great to me because the whole truck, the whole journey, took so long before I had success that I don’t know any way to not appreciate it,” said Bolton — who is currently promoting his new album A Symphony of Hits. “There were definitely different times and experiences in my life, but most of all, the fact that you’re playing [my songs] because you know there are people who have embraced them for so many years, that’s not a small deal. That’s a big deal for me. It took me 18 years before I started having hits.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!