Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan have been married for 35 years and have always been one another’s biggest supporters.

“[Tracy’s] been his rock and has been there for him every step of the way — every setback and every success,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s beautiful to see.”

Fox, 62, and Pollan, 63, met in 1985 when Pollan played Fox’s love interest on season 4 of Family Ties. They started dating two years later and wed in 1988, three years before Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29.

“‘In sickness and in health,’ I remember her whispering,” the Back to the Future star recalled of Pollan’s reaction to his diagnosis in his Still documentary, which dropped on Apple TV+ in May. “No one outside of my family knew.”

As the couple navigated his health challenges, they also expanded their family. They share children Sam, 33, twins Schuyler and Aquinnah, both 28, and Esmé, 21. Fox and Pollan celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary late last month.

“35 years of laughter, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan. Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike,” he gushed via Instagram in July, sharing throwback photos of the pair.

Pollan also wrote a thoughtful tribute via her Instagram: “Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more.”

The couple discussed the beginnings of their love story in Still. Fox confessed that he “fell in love” with Pollan after she showed she was one of the few people in his orbit — if not the only person — who wasn’t afraid to mess with him. That said, it took him a minute to appreciate her sense of humor.

“I was a bit of a d—k,” he recalled of his response after Pollan called him a “total f—king asshole” for pointing out her garlic breath. “She was joking, but I didn’t get it because no one would ever joke with me like that. I was never the butt of any jokes.”

Pollan has also supported Fox in his Parkinson’s advocacy efforts, serving on the Board of Directors of his Michael J. Fox Foundation since 2000.

“Tracy has always been Michael’s biggest cheerleader from before his diagnosis, and nothing changed after — if anything it brought them closer together,” a second source previously told Us in March. “Seeing how Tracy stepped up and helped in every way, she could [make] Michael fall in love with her more and he enjoys showering her with love and gifts these days.”

