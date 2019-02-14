Taking undue credit? Michael Lohan spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about Nev Schulman’s claims that the Catfish host located Dina Lohan’s mysterious boyfriend, whom she has been dating for five years but has never met.

The 58-year-old told Us on Wednesday, February 13, that he was actually the first one to find Jesse Nadler. “The guy reached out to me on Facebook via message. We texted for about an hour. He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true,” Michael revealed. “I felt comfortable enough to give him my number, and he called. We spoke for over an hour. We got into great detail. Because [he and Dina] plan on a face-to-face at the end of [Celebrity Big Brother], I feel it’s appropriate talking about this to put the rumors to rest.”

Michael even gave his ex-wife’s boyfriend his stamp of approval. “Actually, he’s a really nice guy with a good heart, and I like him. And if he makes Dina happy, I’m happy for them,” he told Us. “Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust, and quite honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other.”

The businessman, who was married to Dina from 1985 to 2007, noted that Nadler could be a positive father figure for the former couple’s children: Lindsay, 32, Michael Jr., 31, Ali, 25, and Cody, 22. “Finally there might be someone to fill in my shoes,” Michael said. “My kids, especially Lindsay, want Dina and I together. [Nadler] even says that. But that’s not a reality.”

Dina first opened up about her untraditional romance during the February 7 episode of Celebrity Big Brother. “I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot,” she told her fellow houseguests. “I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like, you feel like you know them?”

The 56-year-old reality star explained that she has never met her boyfriend because he lives in San Francisco and she resides in New York. Nevertheless, she insisted, “I’m going to marry him.”

Schulman, 34, saw the story online and tweeted on Friday, February 8: “YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this!”

The producer followed up with new information on Wednesday, tweeting, “UPDATE: found @dinalohan’s boyfriend … but his story is way bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!