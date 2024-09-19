Actor Michael Madsen filed for divorce and claimed he was a victim of wife DeAnna Madsen‘s abuse for years.

Michael, 66, cited irreconcilable differences after filing the divorce petition on Wednesday, September 18, according to TMZ. The legal paperwork revealed that Michael and DeAnna, 64, legally separated in January 2022 because he thought “her neglect, drinking and alcoholism” caused their son Hudson’s death by suicide.

The actor, who has been married to DeAnna since 1996, accused his estranged wife of putting him in an “abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship” while seeking a domestic violence restraining order. He blamed DeAnna’s alleged behavior for causing his arrest for domestic violence last month.

Michael was arrested in August on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. He was booked under California Penal Code section 243(e)(1), which meant using force or violence against a cohabitant. DeAnna reportedly refused to receive medical attention after cops arrived on the scene, and Michael was later released after posting the $20,000 bond.

“It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both,” a rep said in a statement at the time. “We are thrilled that Michael Madsen is able to put this behind him and look forward to our continued collaboration with more great things coming from this veteran and respected actor.”

The L.A. County District Attorney told TMZ they wouldn’t file charges due to insufficient evidence.

DeAnna has not yet responded to Michael’s accusations. She previously said Michael was “struggling.”

“Michael is struggling with his own personal issues,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time.”

Michael’s attorney Perry Wander responded by accusing DeAnna of breaking into Michael’s Malibu home, which is why he “confronted” and “asked her to leave.” Wander said the situation “has been an ongoing problem” for them.

“Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife,” he continued. “He’s definitely not guilty of domestic violence.”

The former couple share sons Calvin, 27, Luke, 18, and the late Hudson, who died by suicide at age 26 in January 2022. Michael also shares sons Christian, 34, and Max, 30, with ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano.

After their son Hudson’s death, Michael was arrested for trespassing in Malibu, according to TMZ. He was also sentenced to four days in jail and five years of probation after being involved in a car crash in 2019. Michael was also arrested in 2012 for driving under the influence and sentenced to 30 days of rehabilitation.

