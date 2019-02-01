Not saying sorry. Michael Rapaport blames Ariana Grande for causing Pete Davidson to write a disturbing message on social media in December.

“This is f–king Ariana Grande’s fault,” Rapaport, 48, said on SiriusXM’s You Up With Nikki Glaser on Wednesday, January 30. The Atypical actor also revealed that his anger toward Grande, 25, caused him to attack her appearance.

“Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12,” he tweeted on December 19. “You take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s [sic] hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks.”

Rapaport continued on the radio show: “I’m not apologizing for this s–t anyway … ‘cause in 20 years she’s going to be like Mariah Carey, f–king up the lyrics to her own song, drunk at a New Year’s thing.”

However, the White Famous star’s rage isn’t solely reserved for the “God Is a Woman” singer. Rapaport said it’s “f—ked up” that Davidson, 25, “put a suicide threat” online and then never addressed it again.

“The fact that [Pete Davidson] has come back and didn’t acknowledge, ‘Yo, to all my fans, to the New York City Police Department, to the people I work with and all my fans that were worried, I apologize for [the post],’” the Chuck actor asserted. “That’s some sucker-ass s—t. That’s some bulls—t. We’re glad you’re good, but you freaked everyone out.”

On December 15, the Set It Up actor posted an alarming note on Instagram. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” the message, which has since been deleted along with Davidson’s entire account, read. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Grande, who was engaged to the comedian for four months before they split in October 2018, later showed up to the NBC studio where Davidson was rehearsing for Saturday Night Live, but the Staten Island native refused to see her, a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Us Weekly has reached out to Grande and Rapaport’s reps for comment.

