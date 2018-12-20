Starting drama. Michael Rapaport made a controversial comment about Ariana Grande’s appearance — and is facing serious backlash as a result.

“Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s [sic] hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks,” the 48-year-old Atypical actor tweeted on Wednesday, December 19. He also added an old picture of the “God Is a Woman” singer making a peace sign and pouting her lips at the camera.

Arianators quickly flocked to the comedian’s Twitter page and began calling him out for his note. “Another old man telling a young woman her worth only resides in her looks and tells her it’s not enough,” one user said. “Dude, your career went down the drain long ago, YOU ARENT RELEVANT ANYMORE. Also, this tweet is actually acting 12.”

Rapaport fired back a few hour later by tweeting, ” … Talk s—t about Arianna [sic] Grande & I hate Women?”

He added on his Instagram Story: “EAT Dwycks SnowFlakes. Stay Disruptive Stay Disruptive #DisruptiveBehavior @iamrapaport.” Grande has not yet responded to his words.

The 25-year-old “Thank U, Next” singer joined comics Jimmy Fallon, Chris Kattan, Tracy Morgan and Horatio Sanz to recreate SNL‘s famous “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” sketch on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, December 18. The fun holiday performance came days after her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, wrote via Instagram, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last.” Grande showed up to the NBC Studios shortly after, but the comedian, 25, refused to see her. The New York Police Department later confirmed to Us Weekly that officers “made a wellness check” on Davidson and successfully “made contact with him.”

“Sometimes life just be upside down, man,” she later told TMZ.

The My Name Is Earl alum, meanwhile, also faced criticism in November 2017 after he publicly supported Transparent’s Jeffrey Tambor amid sexual misconduct allegations. “How you gonna have a show called Transparent without the Transparent,” Rapaport tweeted at the time. “I’m with #Tambor.” Tambor, 74, was officially fired from the Amazon series in February.

“I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator — ever,” the Arrested Development actor said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

