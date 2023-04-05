Times are changing. Michelle Duggar opted to ditch her traditional skirt for leggings at a recent family gathering.

Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) revealed the change by sharing a pic via Instagram. “The older everyone gets, the busier life gets — which means it’s always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time! Last week was golden,” Jessa, 30, captioned the family photo on Tuesday, April 4.

The crew — who posed for the photo at Onyx Coffee Lab in Bentonville, Arkansas — also included Jana Duggar, 33, Jill Dillard (née Duggar), 31, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), 29, Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), 25, Johannah, 17, Jennifer, 15, Jordyn-Grace, 14, and Josie, 13.

Michelle, 56, wore black leggings with gray sneakers and an athletic jacket. Several of her daughters wore trousers as well. Jill donned loose cargo pants while Joy wore maternity jeans and Jinger had stylish ripped jeans. Jana modeled black skinny jeans while Jessa matched her mom in black leggings.

Traditionally, the female 19 Kids and Counting alums wear skirts. The TLC show emphasized the family’s conservative values, which included a dress code. Jinger opened up about the household rules regarding clothing in her 2021 memoir, The Hope We Hold.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’” the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

The reality star realized that she could interpret her own version of modesty, which wasn’t “only about what you wear,” but was also “about the position of your heart.” Making this discovery changed her entire outlook — especially when she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

Jinger didn’t point out the difference during the visit, but she shared a photo of all the Duggar sisters lined up from eldest to youngest. It was clear that all of the adults wore pants while all the underage sisters were in skirts.

“We had the best time in Arkansas visiting my family,” Jinger captioned a series of photos on Tuesday. “Girl time with all of my sisters and sweet mama, meeting some new nieces and nephews, eating lots of good food, and many late night conversations.”