Gal pals! Michelle Obama showed her group of girlfriends some love on Galentine’s Day on Thursday, February 13, with a goofy throwback photo.

“This #GalentinesDay, I want to shout out my girlfriends who help me stay sane and grounded through all of life’s ups and downs,” Obama, 56, wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “Whether we’re catching up over the phone, venting over a cup of coffee, or laughing it out during an 80s-themed workout, I know I can lean on these ladies — and that’s made all the difference.”

The Chicago native posted a group photo of herself and her best friends wearing ‘80s-style aerobics gear, complete with neon-colored leg warmers and leotards to commemorate the holiday.

The former first lady then asked her followers what they do for their BFFs. “How do you show up for your best friends? Share in the comments below and don’t forget to tag your favorite girls to give them a little extra love today. #ThrowbackThursday,” she added.

Galentine’s Day, which was invented by Amy Poehler’s Parks and Recreation character, Leslie Knope, is a holiday meant to celebrate sisterhood the day before Valentine’s Day every February.

“Oh, it’s only the best day of the year. Every February 13 my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick breakfast style,” Leslie first described the holiday on the NBC series. “Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas!”

In true Galentine’s Day fashion, the women of Parks and Rec shared a sweet reunion photo to mark the day as well on Thursday.

“🖤happy galentines day🖤” Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate on the comedy, captioned a group shot with Poehler, Rashida Jones, who played Anne Perkins, and Kathryn Hahn, who played Jennifer Barkley.

Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, who gave her female followers some love via her Instagram Stories, and Kate Hudson got in on the celebration fun too this year.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 40, posted a photo with some of her girl squad on Instagram toasting with her brand, King St. Vodka, martinis.

“We’re GALENTINING real early 😜🍸😍🥰 #HappyGalentinesDay 🍸 @kingstvodka,” the Almost Famous actress wrote via Instagram on Thursday.

The following day, celebrities showered their other loved ones for Valentine’s Day and Obama gave her family a sweet social media shout-out to spread the love. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 14. “You make even the coldest days feel warm. 💕”