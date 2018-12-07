It’s over. Michelle Williams and fiancé Chad Johnson have split and ended their engagement, the singer announced via social media on Friday, December 7.

“I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out,” Williams, 38, wrote on her Instagram Story. “The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS.”

The former Destiny’s Child member met the pastor, 41, when she attended one of his retreats in Arizona in March 2017. The pair went public with their relationship four months later and Johnson popped the question about a year after their first meeting.

“That time I got engaged March 21st,” the “Fearless” crooner tweeted in April.

“The timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “I’ll never forget the day he proposed! We were in Pebble Beach, California — one of the most beautiful beaches I’ve ever seen — surrounded by a few friends. He presented me a video of him flying to my hometown of Rockford, Illinois, and going on a proposal tour. He went to a few of my family members that are really, really dear to me, and of course my parents. I’m a traditional girl, so if he didn’t ask my parents first, I probably would have said no! After the video ended, he was on one knee and he asked me to marry him. I was wailing, ‘I will, I will, I will!’”

While the news of their separation comes as a surprise, the musician recently revealed that she plans to spend the holidays alone.

“I’ll be here in New York all by my lonesome self,” she told Us in November of her holiday plans. The singer, meanwhile, couldn’t help but gush about Johnson.

“I love his heart. I love everything that he stands for. Everything that he represents,” she added. “I love how he loves me and the respect and honor he has for me and my family. That’s important to me.”

