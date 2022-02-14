Taking their time! Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya moved quickly on The Bachelorette, but now that they are engaged, they are not in a rush to take the next step.

The sales executive, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly at Sports Illustrated Proudly Presents The Party in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 12, that he has “not yet” moved to his fiancée’s home state of Minnesota, but he and the teacher, 28, are continuing to do their research.

“We’re trying to be as smart as possible,” he explained. “We’re looking at different options. We’re definitely feeling it all out.”

Young, meanwhile, has no doubt that Olukoya will relocate when they are both ready. “We like to make sure that we’re always making very calculated decisions, we’re always looking at all of our options,” she said. “Yeah, it’ll happen.”

The two fell in love during season 18 of The Bachelorette. He announced his desire to move to Minnesota during the December 2021 After the Final Rose special, and the pair received $200,000 for a down payment on their first home together.

As for their wedding plans, they clarified that the ceremony will not take place in the coming months. “We said summer,” Olukoya told Us. “We didn’t put a timeline.”

Young noted that the couple will likely wait until coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted. “We were really talking about the [summer] season, but what I can say is we both have so many friends and family members and just people that we would want to be part of that day, so a pandemic wedding is not something that we’re really looking at,” she revealed.

She added: “It’s gonna happen, it’s gonna be warm, but that’s what we know so far.”

In the meantime, the reality stars want to travel together. “That’s a big thing,” Olukoya shared, noting that they hope to go to France soon.

Young told Us in December 2021 that she and Olukoya were “thinking summertime” for their wedding. “In the near future, we’ll put it that way,” she added.

The Bachelor alum also addressed criticism about her relationship with the Texas resident at the time.

“This man was not really smooth with his words, but if he was smooth with his words, then it’s a red flag because he is, you know, a smooth talker,” she explained. “It is what it is. And as long as you understand that, and as long as Nayte knows that I understand him, we’ve learned how to communicate. We will continue to learn how to communicate. And our families and our close friends know exactly who we are. Going into that, I think that’s just kind of what I choose to focus on.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn

