Celebs were out and about this week, from Miguel and his fiancée enjoying a date night in L.A., to Amy Adams showing off her new shoes, to Shawn Mendes working out at Equinox. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Miguel and his fiancée, Nazanin Mandi, were all smiles as they attended the Haute Living Los Angeles cover celebration honoring cover star Chef Nobu Matsuhisa with Hublot at Nobu Los Angeles, where guests sipped on specialty cocktails provided by Volcan.

— Lil Jon opened his second school, the Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School located in the village of Mafi Atitekpo in Ghana, with Pencils of Promise.

— Shaquille O’Neal presented a screening of the film Killer Bees at Landmark 57 in NYC.

— Kourtney Kardashian wore Anita Ko’s Diamond Orbit Earring in 18k White Gold at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards.

— Elizabeth Chambers joined Cointreau for the launch event of their Designer Cocktail Series in NYC.

— Rachel McCord hosted a McCord List event at the Carlyle Hotel in West Hollywood where guests were treated to Sleep Crown pillows, spa treatments by Sooth, hair and makeup touch-ups and photoshoot sessions.

— Amy Adams rocked Allbirds’ new Tree Toppers high top sneakers made of a breezy tree fabric, brushed wool and SweetFoam soles while out and about in L.A.

— Peter Herman and Mariska Hargitay cozied up at the re-opening of Dorado Beach, a Ritz Carlton Reserve.

— Olivia Culpo showed her love for HUM Nutrition vitamins on her Instagram story.

— American Express and The Infatuation hosted an exclusive #AmexGold Dinner Series at Dama in L.A. to celebrate the new American Express Gold Card, designed for consumers who live life on the go.

— Gigi Hadid rocked American Eagle’s Mom Jean while out and about in NYC.

— Minka Kelly wore an n:PHILANTHROPY tee while out and about in L.A.

— Kelly Dodd attended The WanderLuxxe Filmmaker Lounge which featured wine tastings, sauna sessions, an oxygen bar, chef demos and food samplings, a fashion marketplace, live music and more during the Napa Valley Film Festival.

— Shawn Mendes lifted weights at Equinox in West Hollywood.

— Gretchen Rossi and Ali Levine sipped Chandon cocktails at the launch of the eco-friendly Premium Heritage Denim line, made in the USA from Kut from the Kloth, at the Sofitel in Beverly Hills.

— Ireland Baldwin celebrated the launch of Sanuk’s new boot the Puff n Chill at World on Wheel in Los Angles.

— Taylor Swift dined with a girlfriend at Toscana in Brentwood and noshed on burrata, gnocchi pesto, tagliolini tartufo and white wine.

— Carter Oosterhouse attended The Art of Elysium Heaven Host Committee Dinner, presented by popchips.

— Anthony Mackie sipped Casamigos Tequila as he celebrated the completion of his most recent film The Banker with the cast and crew in Atlanta, GA.

— Katharine McPhee danced alongside fiancé David Foster at the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Gala which supports Israel’s soldiers at the Beverly Hilton.

— Lily Galichi visited Cycle House West Hollywood for a charity ride to benefit Rhonda’s Kiss, an organization that raises funs for cancer patients in need.

— Designer Daryl Sneed debuted his luxury womenswear 2019 Ricorso collection at “Fashionably Late,” a night of fashion and music at the W Hotel in Hollywood where guess were treated to dinner at Delphine.

— Laura Marano attended the Childhelp Hollywood Heroes Benefit at the Sofitel in Beverly Hills.

— Ali Larter celebrated the new Veronica Bead x Bandier collection at a party at Veronica Beard in West Hollywood.

